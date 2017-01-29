Show-Me-Center hosts FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics Competition

The FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) Robotics Competition kicked off at the Show-Me-Center on Sunday.

This event brought in 48 teams from schools in and around the Heartland area.

FTC is a robotics program for middle and high school students who must design, build and program a robot to compete.

The goal of the competition is to gather and put as many balls as they can in their goal, including a larger ball during the final 30 seconds of the match.

The goal of these competitions is to help students with brainstorming, teamwork and engineering skills while building their robot.

Students also show significantly higher scores on measures of math and technology interest according to the FTC.

Winners from Sunday's event go on to compete in the Missouri State Championship on March 4 at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri.

