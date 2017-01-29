Show-Me-Center hosts FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics Competition

The Public Works department is checking the flood wall regularly as record water levels are supposed to hit the Mississippi River.
As flood waters continue to impact Heartland communities the Sikeston Jaycees will be collecting items to deliver to the Van Buren area Friday, May 5.
The Coast Guard has closed a portion of the Upper Mississippi River to all vessel traffic near St. Louis, Tuesday, May 2.
Franklin County Board Chairman Randall Crocker declared a State of Disaster on Tuesday, May 2.
Officials with the Butler County Emergency Management Agency are asking for help filling sandbags.
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.
Police in suburban Dallas are acknowledging that a video showing an officer fatally shooting a black 15-year-old contradicts the department's original account of the incident.
The Washington Post, along with the Associated Press, The New York Times, and CBS, are reporting the Department of Justice (DOJ) has decided not to bring charges against the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling. WAFB has not been able to independently confirm the report.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
The former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal civil rights charge.
