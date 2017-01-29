Murray State University opens Student Success Center

Murray State University's College of Education and Human Services held a ribbon-cutting ceremony January 25 to officially open the new Student Success Center. (source: Murray State University)

The Center offers Praxis tutoring, workshops, study groups, and general support for students in need of help in their studies; its primary role is to support the awareness of and preparation for the Praxis tests needed for admission to teacher education and, eventually, teacher certification.

Additionally, the center will offer resources regarding deadlines and requirements affecting students, such as administration procedures for teacher education and student teaching and processes to obtain teacher certification.

The Center is open to all students enrolled in College of Education and Human Services courses, including those who are student teaching, in the 2=2 programs, and even college alumni; in the future, the center may offer assistance to local school systems and the entire community of Murray.

Beginning 4 pm on February 7, the Center will host a series of workshops called "The Classroom-Ready Teacher", focusing on such topics as the Danielson Framework for Teaching, classroom management, resume and interview tips, and much more.

To learn more, you can contact the Student Success Center at 270-809-3253; the Center is open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 am to 12 pm and 1:30 to 4 pm, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 to 4 pm.

