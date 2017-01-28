Identities of suspects in deadly crash near Dexter, MO released

According to the MSHP, one person is dead and three others are injured after a multiple-vehicle crash in Stoddard County, Missouri on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Authorities say the crash happened Saturday on Hwy 25 just south of Dexter when, for unknown reasons, Jordan T. Evans, 30, of Imperial, Mo., crossed over the middle of the road into the other lane while driving, striking a vehicle driven by Kristy E. Steward, 40, of Dexter. A third vehicle, driven by Nathaniel C. Thurston, 22, of Bernie, then hit Steward's vehicle in the rear.

Authorities say Evans was pronounced dead at the scene and three others, including Steward, Thurston, and Alex R. Moeller, 19 - a passenger in Thurston's car - were injured.

Both Thurston and Moeller were taken to Southeast Healthcare of Stoddard County for treatment of minor injuries. Steward was taken by helicopter to Saint Francis Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

