Identities of suspects in deadly crash near Dexter, MO released

Travis Shaw and Jonathan Villar each hit a tape-measure home run, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5 in 10 innings on Monday night.
The North Levee in District II of Ste. Genevieve County has failed according to Emergency Management Director David Woods.
If you use Route 3 between Jackson and Randolph County, Illinois, you'll need to find another route.
According to the Doniphan Police Department, the building has lost all phone connection due to flooding.
The Current River in Doniphan has run out of its banks and is causing dangerous flooding in the area.
The Black River is up from Saturday, but not as bad as the Current River is in Van Buren, Missouri.
The Graham Independent School District has released a statement saying a former student was killed in a stabbing at the University of Texas at Austin Monday afternoon.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
Beer is a pretty good pain reliever, researchers said, but don't overdo.
