1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Washington Co., IL

The Illinois State Police is reporting that one person was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash in Washington County, Illinois on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Authorities say the crash happened around 11:38 a.m. Saturday on I-64 near mile marker 44. Dana McSparin, 56, of Marion, Illinois, was driving eastbound on I-64. Reed Pack, 66, of Glenns Ferry, Iowa, was driving westbound at the same location. For unknown reasons, McSparin left the roadway, crossed the center median and entered the westbound lanes of traffic. McSparin and Pack collided head on and McSparin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both lanes of I-64 westbound remained closed for approximately five hours during the investigation.

The ISP was assisted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Okawville Police Department, the Nashville Police Department, Washington County Ambulance, the Washington County Coroner’s Office, Lyle’s Towing, Gary’s Towing and the Illinois Department of Transportation.

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.

