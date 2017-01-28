Women gather in Cape Girardeau for equality, human rights

A dozen women came together to continue with their message for women's rights.

They stood at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau at the intersection of Broadway and West End Blvd. for two hours on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The group said this gathering was an extension of the Women's March last week in Washington.

"There was a very important march last weekend, the Women's March on Washington, and we want to continue that moment and make it a movement," Alisha Ortiz said. "It's not just about women's rights, it's gender equality, reproductive rights, it's everything. We have human rights that deserve to be defended."

Ortiz said she feels the problems aren't going away and still need to be addressed.

"We feel as though people's rights are under attack right now," she said. "We want an America that stands for what was originally developed for."

The group was standing outside holding signs and waving to the cars that drove past. Many of them honked in support, as well.

Ortiz said it's important that people know that they are not protesting, but promoting awareness.

"We want people to be aware of what we are for," she said. "We are for human rights. We are for equality. We're not here to stand up against anything. We're not anti a political party. We're not anti-administration. We're here to demonstrate what we are for which is equality and human rights."

Ortiz plans to make this a weekly event and said the group is planning on coming out every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon for the next couple of weeks.

