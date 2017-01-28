BBQ competition held to help build new veteran's memorial park in Perry Co.

For its third year, the "Getting Sauced BBQ Competition" kicked off Saturday in Perry County, Missouri.

This time, however, donations received will go towards building the Missouri's National Veteran's Memorial in Perryville.

Hundreds of people came out to Richardet Flooring Covering as a dozen teams cooked ribs, chicken and pork butt for the competition.

Steph Richardet, organizer of the event, said they had a goal of $10,000 to $15,000.

She said she feels they will surpass that goal.

She said she also feels this memorial will be beneficial for those who have PTSD.

"I have a lot of friends that are veterans and a lot of them suffer from PTSD," Richardet said. "Something that will come out of this military park is going to be resources for those veterans that suffer from PTSD. So it's really important to me that they get the necessary resources that they need."

Michale Lundy, Missouri National Veterans Memorial Board Member, said they plan for the new memorial to be an exact replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C.

He said he appreciates the people that came out to support the cause.

"This has been absolutely wonderful," Lundy said. "How do you thank a veteran if you can't show them? And to me these people out here showing their support for our veterans in southeast Missouri and throughout the community."

Lundy said the memorial is expected to break ground in the next several weeks.

