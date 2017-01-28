Guernsey’s to auction major celebrity collection

Prized treasures from celebrities including the likes of Muhammad Ali, Michael Jackson, Babe Ruth, John Wayne, Elvis Presley, Princess Diana, and The Beatles will be hitting the auction block March 11 and 12 as part of the Blackwell Celebrity Collection in Bonne Terre, Mo.

Folks can bid on the personal objects, scree-worn costumes, handwritten lyrics, and other countless items.

Bidders around the world can participate online at liveauctioneers.com, invaluable.com, and proxibid.com.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Some items featured include, Marilyn Monroe’s signature '50s red chiffon wiggle dress, an original Starfleet cadet uniform used onscreen in Star Trek: The Next Generation, a Grand Ole Opry fiddle signed by Ernest Tubbs, Hank Williams, and Cowboy Copas, and cars from both Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

For more information about the auction, contact Matt Sutton at Matt@rosengrouppr.com or visit Guernseys.com

