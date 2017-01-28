Authorities in McCracken Co. respond to reports of gunshots at Paducah church

Authorities in McCracken County, Kentucky say a misunderstanding among witnesses led to an incident at a Paducah church this afternoon.

Authorities say they received a tip about possible shots fired near the Gospel Lighthouse Church on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Someone initially reported seeing someone inside the church when they heard what they thought were gunshots.

Officers surrounded the church, but found no one inside and no evidence of shots being fired.

