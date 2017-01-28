Carbondale, IL police investigating after person injured in apparent shooting

Carbondale police are investigating after a person was shot on Saturday, January 28.

On Saturday at approximately 3:17 a.m., the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to the 500 block of South Ash Street in reference to a shooting.

Officers found one person with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation revealed the victim, who is not being identified at this time, and suspect are possible acquaintances.

The victim was taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment and is no longer cooperating with the investigation.

Police have no suspect information at this time, and say none of the involved parties are associated with SIU.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

