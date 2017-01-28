Carbondale, IL police investigating after person injured in apparent shooting

A single vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri slowed traffic on I-55 near mile marker 77.8.
As of Monday, May 1, the river at Poplar Bluff, Missouri is expected to crest at approximately 22 feet.
According to the Doniphan Police Department, the building has lost all phone connection due to flooding.
The Current River in Doniphan has run out of its banks and is causing dangerous flooding in the area.
If you use Route 3 between Jackson and Randolph County, Illinois, you'll need to find another route.
Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.
A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed that a 14-year-old student from Bellingrath Middle School has died from injuries in a shooting that happened near the school Monday afternoon.
Doctors spent much of Sunday morning performing the tedious liver transplant on Jarrius "J.J." Robertson.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
A woman in Cullman County created quite a stir on Monday afternoon.
Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.
Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.
What would you think if your neighbor had an army of surveillance cameras pointed at your house to watch your every move outside? The 9News Investigators found a woman who says that's exactly what's happening to her, and as WAFB found out, it's all perfectly legal.
