1 arrested, 1 injured after crashing into body of water in Marshall Co.

According to authorities in Marshall County, two people were rescued after a crash left them and their vehicle in a body of water.

The crash happened just east of Benton on Highway 1445 around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.

The Marshall County Rescue Squad, along with Marshall County Sheriffs Department, Benton police, Benton Fire and Marshall County EMS, were paged to a scene of a crash with two subjects in water.

Upon arrival, a juvenile was already outside the vehicle, holding on to the car so he wouldn't go in water. An adult was in waste deep water rummaging through the vehicle's trunk.

According to authorities, the juvenile was transported to a hospital, The adult was detained and taken in by law enforcement.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.