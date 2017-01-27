1 arrested, 1 injured after crashing into body of water in Marshall Co.

An Illinois man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 57 on Saturday, April 29.
We issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.
According to the Doniphan Police Department, the building has lost all phone connection due to flooding.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale graduate student Justin D’Agostino is the recipient of a J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship award.
Highway fatalities in Kentucky increased last year according to the recently released official 2016 highway fatality count from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) and Kentucky State Police (KSP).
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
Southbound Interstate 75 reopened in downtown Dayton about 5:15 a.m. Monday after a fiery, fatal crash Sunday, according to Montgomery County dispatchers.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
An 18-wheeler was involved in a fatal wreck Sunday afternoon on Interstate 59 in Roebuck at the 4th Ave. South exit.
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.
