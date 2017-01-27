Johnston City H.S. students help clean up vandalism

We issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.
We issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.
According to the Doniphan Police Department, the building has lost all phone connection due to flooding.
According to the Doniphan Police Department, the building has lost all phone connection due to flooding.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale graduate student Justin D’Agostino is the recipient of a J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship award.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale graduate student Justin D’Agostino is the recipient of a J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship award.
Highway fatalities in Kentucky increased last year according to the recently released official 2016 highway fatality count from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) and Kentucky State Police (KSP).
Highway fatalities in Kentucky increased last year according to the recently released official 2016 highway fatality count from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) and Kentucky State Police (KSP).
The Catapult Creative House Student Studios will hold their annual Artist of the Month exhibition titled “The Work of Cherie Markham” by Southeast Missouri State University student Cherie Markham opening May 5, the First Friday in May.
The Catapult Creative House Student Studios will hold their annual Artist of the Month exhibition titled “The Work of Cherie Markham” by Southeast Missouri State University student Cherie Markham opening May 5, the First Friday in May.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.