Marble Hill students dress as 100 year olds for 100th day of school

Some youngsters got to play grownups on Friday, January 27 at school, really grown up, for their 100th day of school.

Kids at Woodland R-4 Elementary school in Marble Hill, Mo got to dress up as 100 year olds and spend the whole school day in costume.

Kindergarten teacher, Courtney Long, was the one who came up with the idea.

Long said she saw the idea and Pinterest and thought it would be great to bring to her school.

"I think they've had a really good time, I think they've had more fun than we have!," Long said. "They really got into it! They have been waiting all week to do this! They've gone back and forth about 'what should I wear, what should I wear? Can I wear my rollers, can I wear my house shoes?' 'Yes, wear everything!'"

Teachers say they'd like to continue the 100 day,100 year costume event in years to come.

