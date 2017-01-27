Cape Girardeau elementary school wins 'MO State School of Character'

A Cape Girardeau elementary school received a Missouri award today that took nearly a decade to win.

Alma Schrader Elementary is one of the first school in Southeast Missouri to receive the MO State School of Character award.

It wasn't long after finding out their victory that students were on their feet and dancing!

It took the school nearly 10 years to win this award.

To win students had to show a positive impact in academic achievement, student behavior and school climate.

Principal Ruth-Ann Orr said this is a big accomplishment for her students.

"We emphasize to kids that we are family and what we do here at Alma Schrader, we do together," she said. "We do it for each other, we don't do it because we going to get a bunch a prizes, but because that's how human being treat one another. I mean how great is it to see kids happy!"

The school will now move onto the national schools of character competition.

A committee is planned to come out to the school in May to see how the school stands against others in the U.S.

