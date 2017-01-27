Racers turn losing streak around against Tennessee Martin

Murray State was looking to end a two game losing streak when they hosted Tennessee Martin on Saturday.

And they did just that, beating the Skyhawks 94-86.

Murray had lost back to back games to Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri State.

MSU has been on the wrong end of some close games this season.

Murray has lost 11 games this season, eight of them have been by five points or less.

MSU came into play this weekend tied with Tennessee Martin and SEMO at 5-3.

