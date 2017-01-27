City workers in Cape prepare for possible winter weather

Officials with City of Cape Girardeau say work crews are out preparing and pre-treating roads before the possibility of winter weather.

Andrew Stone with the City of Cape Girardeau said they are not expecting a big amount of snowfall for the weekend, but they did do some pre-treating on Friday.

They mainly hit bridges, overpasses and some of the well-traveled back roads of Cape Girardeau.

