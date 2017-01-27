Graves County Child Advocacy Program looking for volunteers

The Graves County Child Advocacy Program is looking for volunteers to make a difference in the lives of children who have been abused.

Organizers in Mayfield, Kentucky say they need caring, committed people aged 21 and older who want to make a lifelong difference in the life of a child.

The CASA is offering a way for you to learn more about this opportunity at a meeting on Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Graces County Public Library.

For more information, call 270-251-2060 or click here.

