Fulton Co. man back in custody after escaping during trial

A man is back in custody after he left a Fulton County, Kentucky courtroom before the jury could deliver his guilty verdict.

Monyal Smith had a jury trial on Friday, January 27 for felony and misdemeanor charges for second-degree assault.

The sheriff's office said before the jury came out and delivered his guilty verdict, he had left the courtroom.

The Fulton County Police Department got a tip that Smith was at a home on Fairview street.

When officers from the police department and Fulton County Sheriff's Department went to the home, they found Smith hiding under a pile of clothes.

He faces a new charge of failure to appear before a jury trial.

A woman, Tara Wilkinson, was arrested at the home as well. She faces a charge of hindering apprehension.

Smith made a court appearance in Fulton County Circuit Court on Feb. 10. He's due back in court in March.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.