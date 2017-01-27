MO chapter of Muslim advocacy group speaks on Pres. Trump's executive orders

The Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations held a news conference on Friday, January 27.

The conference included other non-profit, civic and faith leaders who offered reactions to recent and upcoming executive orders signed by President Donald Trump.

It was held at 10 a.m. in St. Louis.

CAIR-MO is an office of the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization.

It's asking Muslim community members who believe their rights have been violated to contact local police and CAIR-MO's Civil Rights Department at 636-207-8882 or by clicking here to file a report.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.