MDC confirms female mountain lion in Shannon Co., MO

The Black River is up from Saturday, but not as bad as the Current River is in Van Buren, Missouri.
The Black River is up from Saturday, but not as bad as the Current River is in Van Buren, Missouri.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to high water on the Mississippi River. The ferry halted service at the end of the last run, today Sunday, April 30.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to high water on the Mississippi River. The ferry halted service at the end of the last run, today Sunday, April 30.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Touch of Nature Environmental Center is hosting a free open house and community paddling event this spring.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Touch of Nature Environmental Center is hosting a free open house and community paddling event this spring.
The Poplar Bluff Police Department is looking for a suspect after shots fired on Friday afternoon, April 28.
The Poplar Bluff Police Department is looking for a suspect after shots fired on Friday afternoon, April 28.
Many people would qualify a bed as a basic need. But for some, it’s a luxury they can’t afford. One local mattress maker is picking people up off the floor and giving them a place to lay their head for free.
Many people would qualify a bed as a basic need. But for some, it’s a luxury they can’t afford. One local mattress maker is picking people up off the floor and giving them a place to lay their head for free.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.