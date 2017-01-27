Ambulance crashes in Cape Girardeau while transporting patient - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ambulance crashes in Cape Girardeau while transporting patient

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

An ambulance was involved in a crash in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Friday afternoon, January 27.

The ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital when it crashed.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly