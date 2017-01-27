2 McCracken Co. men accused of pulling guns on people

Two McCracken County men were arrested after allegedly pulling guns on people.

Alex L. Gentry, 22, and Joe Knight, 23, were charged with attempted first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to deputies, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, a homeowner on Oak Road saw Alex Gentry trying to kick in her door while being armed with a gun.

Witnesses reported seeing Joe Knight with Gentry. Knight also reportedly had a gun.

Both men left the area before deputies arrived on scene.

The following day, on Wednesday, January 25, deputies say these same suspects approached two people, pointed handguns at them threatened to kill them.

On Wednesday evening, deputies found and arrested Knight at a home in the Lone Oak area.

Gentry remained on the run until Friday morning, Jan. 27 at around 10:45 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies found him at a home on Hoover Street near Reidland.

Deputies say Gentry tried to run but was caught and arrested.

