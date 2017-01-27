2 McCracken Co. men accused of pulling guns on people

Heavy overnight rains fell over the Clearwater Lake drainage basin requiring discharges through the conduit to increase this morning to 4,000 cubic feet per second.
We issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens held a press conference on Sunday evening, April 30 addressing severe rainstorms and dangerous flooding across the state.
Water is rising throughout the Heartland and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers report that significant rainfall could cause road closures.
Marble Hill is seeing a large amount of flooding on Sunday, April 30. Rain caused the Crooked Creek in town to rise and overflow it's banks.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.
