Jackson, Mo. man accused of statutory sodomy, child molestation

A Jackson, Missouri man is accused of child abuse and molestation.

According to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan, in December 2016, Devin Biri was arrested for child abuse.

The victim, a 19-month-old child, had a skull fracture.

Sheriff Jordan said Biri later posted bond in that case.

As a result of that investigation, Sheriff Jordan said a judge issued an arrest warrant on Jan. 26 for Ashley Hudson, of Jackson, for a charge of child neglect.

After the child abuse investigation in December 2016, Sheriff Jordan said new allegations of statutory sodomy and child molestation were leveled against Devin Biri.

Sheriff Jordan said Biri allegedly engaged in sex acts with two different minor females. One was a child under the age of 12 and the other was under the age of 14.

Formal charges of statutory sodomy and child molestation were filed by the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney's office. An arrest warrant was issued on Thursday, Jan. 26 for those charges.

On Thursday evening, Jan. 26, deputies responded to the home of Devin Biri and Ashley Hudson. Both were arrested and remain in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.

Hudson's bond was set at $75,000 cash or surety.

Biri's bond was set at $75,000 cash only.

