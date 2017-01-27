Nationwide robotics event comes to SEMO

42 area high school teams competed in the sixth annual FIRST Technology Challenge (FTC) robotics competition on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Southeast Missouri State University.

This year’s event – the Velocity Vortex — was the largest event of its type in the state. The event was held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and head-to-head competitions kicked off at noon. The event was free and open to the public.

The FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) is a competition in which teams of high school students ages 13-18 spend months putting together and programming their own robots to compete against other area teams. The event at Southeast -– which emphasizes contributions of others, friendly competition, learning and community involvement — is one of more than nearly 200 events taking place in 10 countries with the ultimate goal of making it to the World Championship in St. Louis in April.

The FTC is a nationwide high school robotics event designed for those who want to compete head-to-head. Teams of about 10 students are responsible for designing, building and programming their robots to compete in an alliance format against other teams.

Teams, including coaches and mentors, are required to develop a strategy and build robots based on sound engineering principles. Awards are given for the competition as well as for community outreach, design and other real-world accomplishments.

The FTC was founded with the goal of inspiring young people’s interest and participation in science and technology. It is a not-for-profit organization that designs accessible, innovative programs to motivate young people to pursue education and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math, while building self-confidence, knowledge, and life skills.

Questions about the competition may be directed to Dr. Brad Deken at Southeast Missouri State University at (573)-651-2104 or bdeken@semo.edu.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.