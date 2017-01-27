1/29/17 - The Right Thing

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

What is it with kids these days? You have probably have heard that before. But it seems now that bad behavior has risen to a new level. The kids act up, destroy property, and THEN post it so the world can watch and celebrate their senseless behavior on social media.

Let me tell you about a couple of examples right here in the Heartland:

--First, the Christmas season was ruined for a family when a group of teens destroyed their holiday yard decorations.

Christmas Decoration Vandalism at Jackson MO Home

--Second, a statute was stolen from a playland designed for kids with special needs.

Damaged Statue at Melaina's Magical Playland

In both cases the community rallied around the victims. But that doesn’t take away the fact that these vandals showed a general lack of respect for other people’s property and feelings.

Until something personally affects you, it is hard for anyone to understand what it’s like to have something like this happen to them. But as a parent, there never seems to be a good time to discuss vandalism and property destruction with our kids. It seems the only time we do is after our children make a mistake and we are picking up the pieces. Don’t let this happen to your kids. Use these recent unfortunate events as an opportunity to talk to your kids. You can find these stories on our website and I encourage you to watch them with your children. Ask them to imagine how they would feel if it were their prized possession that was damaged. Or what would they do if they knew a friend that had vandalized someone’s home?

Martin Luther King Jr. said, "The time is always right to do what is right." And the right thing to do is to teach our children not to do the wrong thing!

I’m Scott Thomas, and that’s our ViewPoint.

This is just one of many viewpoints. If you'd like to comment we want to hear from you. Use the e-mail or mailing address below to submit your comments. Be sure to include your name and hometown in case we use your comment on the air.

E-mail ViewPoint

KFVS12 ViewPoint

310 Broadway

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

573-335-1212

Return to main ViewPoint page