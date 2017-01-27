Valentine's Day dinner theater performance coming to Poplar Bluff, MO

The Patrons of the Arts Society is teaming up with Center Stage to present a special dinner theater performance of “Jerry Finnegan’s Sister” on Valentine’s Day at 7 p.m. at the Black River Hall in downtown Poplar Bluff.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Tickets will be $50 for couples and $35 for singles. The cost of the ticket will include dinner, dessert and a rose.

“We wanted to do a special performance this year, and we came up with the idea of a Valentine’s Day dinner show,” Tim Thompson, Director of the Tinnin Fine Arts Center, said. “I think it’ll be a great show to take your Valentine to. What could be sweeter than a romantic comedy and great food?”

In “Jerry Finnegan’s Sister,” Jerry Finnegan’s little sister is about to get married, throwing Jerry’s best friend Brian into a panic.

Although Beth Finnegan was that annoying little girl next door at age 8, now she is a beautiful woman of 23, and Brian has been secretly in love with her for years.

Follow Brian as he tries to keep Beth from marrying the wrong guy -- any guy that’s not him.

The play by Jack Neary shows unrequited love at its funniest and most endearing.

In addition to the February 14 dinner theater performance, Center Stage will also be presenting two regular performances of “Jerry Finnegan’s Sister” on Sunday, February 12 at 2 p.m and Monday, February 13 at 7 p.m at the Black River Hall. Admission for the Center Stage performances is $10.

Couples tickets for the Valentine’s Day performance are available online.

Tickets for all performances can also be purchased at the Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce and the Three Rivers College Student Accounts office.

Tickets for the February 12 and 13 shows can also be purchased at the door.

