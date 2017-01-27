Valentine's Day dinner theater performance coming to Poplar Bluff, MO

Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.
The Public Works department is checking the flood wall regularly as record water levels are supposed to hit the Mississippi River.
As flood waters continue to impact Heartland communities the Sikeston Jaycees will be collecting items to deliver to the Van Buren area Friday, May 5.
The Coast Guard has closed a portion of the Upper Mississippi River to all vessel traffic near St. Louis, Tuesday, May 2.
Franklin County Board Chairman Randall Crocker declared a State of Disaster on Tuesday, May 2.
