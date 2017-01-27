Community mourns well-known southern IL pumpkin patch owner

A southern Illinois community is mourning the loss of a well-known pumpkin patch owner.

James "J.T." Bandy was the owner of Bandy's Pumpkin Patch in Johnston City, Ill.

He passed away on Jan. 24 at the age of 71.

Services were held at Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City on Friday, Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery in Johnston City. He will be taken to the cemetery via tractor and hayride wagon he built, pulled by his brother, Donnie.

Graveside military rites will be conducted by the Marion V.F.W. American Legion, and the Illinois Army National Guard.

