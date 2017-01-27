Man sentenced to life in prison for killing family in Trigg Co., - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man sentenced to life in prison for killing family in Trigg Co., KY

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
TRIGG COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, January 27 in the shooting deaths of four people in Trigg County, Kentucky.

The Commonwealth's Attorney Hon. Carrie Ovey-Wiggins confirms that Ryan Champion was sentenced to life without the possibility of probation or parole.

Ryan Champion was charged with the deaths of his mother, father, sister and Vito Riservato.

He plead guilty.

According to Kentucky State Police, Joy Champion, Lindsey Champion, Emily Champion and Vito Riservato were found at the Champion's home in Cadiz, Ky. on Oct. 26, 2014.

They confirmed Riservato was not related to the family.

WSMV reported in 2014 that one of Riservato's roommates believed he had been set up.

"He told us that somebody told him that he would pay him a certain amount of money, like an extreme amount of money to kill somebody," Ariel Lower said.

