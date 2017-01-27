Enjoy and save: Shawnee Hills Wine Trail encouraging winos to us - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Enjoy and save: Shawnee Hills Wine Trail encouraging winos to use winter passport program

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS) (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS)
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Hopping from winery to winery should become a winter activity, according to the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail.

That is why wineries along the trail are participating in the Winter Passport Program.

"Winter is a great time to enjoy the slower, quieter side of Illinois wine country and the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail," Brandy Nance said, the Shawnee Hill Wine Trail executive director.

The goal is to allow people in the area to savor their favorite wines, all while saving big on wine, merchandise, food and more.

All you have to do is purchase a passport for $10.

Once you reach a certain number of stamps, your passport is you ticket for entry into a drawing for prizes along the trail.

You don't have to reach all 11 to enter, however, the passports must be turned in by Feb. 28 to be eligible for prize drawings.

  • Visit 7 wineries: You will be entered to win Shawnee Hills Wine Trail Merchandise and $10 in wine trail bucks
  • Visit 9 wineries: You will be entered to win $100 off an overnight stay at Makanda Inn, $25 in wine trail bucks, and a free entry for one of the next Wine and Food pairing weekend
  • Visit all 11 wineries: You will be entered to win overnight stays at 5 different places along the wine trail, a free tour of the wine trail, $50 in wine bucks, and a free entry for you and a guest to the next Wine and Food Pairing Weekend.

Prizes will be announced on March 11.

The passport is also your key to discounts along the trail.

Here is a closer look at what you can save on:

  • Alto Vineyards: 10% off all "to go" wine
  • Blue Sky Vineyard: 10% off all "to go" wine
  • Hedman Vineyards: 10% off any two "to go" bottles of wine
  • Orlandini Vineyard: Free wine glass with purchase of two bottles of wine
  • Owl Creek Vineyard: 10% off logo items
  • Kite Hill Vineyard: $5.00 off a "to go" bottle of wine
  • Honker Hill Winery: 10% off all "to go" wine
  • Hickory Ridge Vineyard: 10% off all "to go" wine
  • StarView Vineyards: 10% off logo items
  • Von Jakob Vineyard: 10% off one entree
  • Pomona Winery: Free souvenir wine glass with purchase of a bottle of wine 

Nance says this is also a great opportunity to enjoy and support local.

