Family of 5 escapes Cairo, IL house fire caused by space heater

A blanket placed on top of a space heater caused a fire at a home in Cairo, Illinois.

The damage is mostly in the bedroom where the space heater was located, the rest of the house has smoke damage.

The fire happened at around 7:30 a.m. at 321 Third Street, Cairo, Ill.

Five people live in the home including two adults and three children.

Everyone in the home made it out safely and no one was injured.

