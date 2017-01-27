Sikeston woman hurt in I-55 crash

A Sikeston woman was hurt in a crash on Interstate 55 southbound, just north of Miner on Thursday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Staci Bersine, 43, went to the hospital but her injuries were not serious. An online crash report says she was trying to either catch up with or pass a 2006 Dodge Caravan, then hit the Caravan's towed trailer tire.

Bersine's 2007 Jeep Wrangler lost control, ran off the interstate and hit several trees.

The highway patrol reports Bersine's Jeep Wrangler had extensive damage. They said damage to the Caravan was minor.

The driver of the Caravan was not seriously hurt.

No further information about the incident was available.

