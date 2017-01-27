Three things you need to know on 1/27

Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.
Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.
We issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.
We issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is set to hold a press conference addressing severe rainstorms and dangerous flash flooding across the state.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is set to hold a press conference addressing severe rainstorms and dangerous flash flooding across the state.
Severe flooding could potentially raise Mississippi River levels to record highs.
Severe flooding could potentially raise Mississippi River levels to record highs.
A Mayfield woman was injured Sunday in a single-car crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.
A Mayfield woman was injured Sunday in a single-car crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.