Three things you need to know on 1/27

It's Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Feels like January again this morning, it’s cold! You may even see some flurries as you head to work and school. Walking out the door temps will be below freezing. By lunchtime we’ll be near 40 with a little sunshine, clouds moving in later this afternoon. FIRST ALERT: There’s a good chance of snow on Sunday.

Making Headlines:

Mother, 2 children found dead: The Ripley County Sheriff's Office reports finding a mother and her two children dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Around 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 the bodies of Laura Coleman, 32, and her two young children were discovered in Miss Coleman's rural Ripley County home near the Fairdealing area.

Missing: Paris, TN couple with dementia last seen in Murray. The Murray Police Department is asking for any help in finding Eula Clark, 73, and James Clark, 89, of Paris, TN, who were last seen leaving the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.

Overnight robbery, police chase: A suspect is in the hospital and another is on the loose following a police chase Friday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., two suspects robbed the Shop and Save on St. Charles Rock Road, police said. During the robbery, one of the suspects reportedly struck an employee with a gun before taking off.

