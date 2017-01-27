FOUND SAFE: Paris, TN couple with dementia located

The vehicle pictured is similar to the one driven by the Clarks’, but not the actual vehicle. (Source: Murray Police Dept.)

Eula and James Clark have been located and are safe.

Law enforcement searched for the couple in western Kentucky.

The Murray Police Department were trying to find Eula Clark, 73, and James Clark, 89, of Paris, TN, who were last seen leaving the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.

The couple was at the hospital with their daughter.

When Eula and James Clark left the hospital at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 the daughter planned to follow the vehicle Eula and James Clark were driving, but got separated.

The daughter called the Murray Police Department when their vehicle never arrived home.

Both Eula and James Clark have been previously diagnosed with dementia.

The vehicle they were driving is a Buick LaCrosse, a midnight blue color, with a TN license plate P1579W.

The last known location of Eula and James Clark was heading south to Paris, TN.

