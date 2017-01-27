Heartland basketball scores from Thursday 1/26. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland basketball scores from Thursday 1/26.

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland basketball scores from Thursday.

NCAA Basketball

Southeast Missouri-75
Murray State-74

UT Martin-85
Austin Peay-79

H.S. Basketball 

(Boys)

SCAA Tourney Semifinals

Advance-68
Bernie-39

Dexter-55
Bloomfield-42

(Girls)

Lindbergh Flyer Championship

Jackson-48
MICDS-39

Oran-64
Kelly-31

Poplar Bluff-45
Kennett-14

Chaffee-47
Delta-30

Woodland-41
Perryville-34

