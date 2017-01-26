Bootheel Bluegrass Festival returns to Fruitland, MO for 12th ye - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bootheel Bluegrass Festival returns to Fruitland, MO for 12th year

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
FRUITLAND, MO (KFVS) -

The Annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival is returning to the Bavarian Halle at the Drury Inn in Fruitland, Missouri.

The event will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Jan 26-28, 2017. 

Thursday night's Gospel Night show will begin at 7 p.m.

Friday's show begins at 2 p.m. and goes till 10 p.m. with a supper break at 5 p.m. catered by Country Mart ($7). 

Saturday's show will begin at 12:30 p.m. and go till 10 p.m. with a supper break at 5 p.m. catered by Country Mart ($10).

Tickets for Friday or Saturday are $15 per day or a 3-day pass can be purchased for $30.

Over 11 bands will appear during the course of the 3-day event including Herbie Johnston and his Fiddlers Frolic on Saturday afternoon.

This marks the 12th year for the event. Organizers say this could likely be the biggest one yet.

The Bootheel Bluegrass Festival began in 2005 with The Punches Family hosting at the Bavarian Halle in Fruitland. 

The Punches Family decided to go on the road full time with their music and contacted Bull and Tammy Harman in January of 2011 to see if they would be willing to take it over for them. The Drury Inn and Bavarian Halle wanted to keep the festival event as well.

