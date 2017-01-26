SEMO Redhawks outlast Murray State Racers, win 75-74 on the road - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO Redhawks outlast Murray State Racers, win 75-74 on the road

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

The Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks men's basketball team won a close one on the road Thursday against the Murray State Racers 75-74.

The Redhawks were down 41-32 at the half, but picked it up in the second to take a close one.

Denzel Mahoney led the team in scoring with 24 points. 

With the win SEMO improved to 5-3 record in the Ohio Valley Conference's West Division and the Redhawks are now tied for first with Murray State and UT Martin.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Last pick of draft far from irrelevant: Kelly goes to Denver

    Last pick of draft far from irrelevant: Kelly goes to Denver

    Sunday, April 30 2017 4:09 AM EDT2017-04-30 08:09:52 GMT
    Sunday, April 30 2017 4:09 AM EDT2017-04-30 08:09:52 GMT
    The City of Brotherly Love turned a boring event into an entertaining show.
    The City of Brotherly Love turned a boring event into an entertaining show.

  • Heartland sports scores from Saturday 4/29

    Heartland sports scores from Saturday 4/29

    Saturday, April 29 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-04-30 03:25:06 GMT
    Heartland sports scores from Saturday 4/29 NCAA Baseball Game 1 Tennessee Tech-9 Southeast Missouri-8 Final 10 Game 2 Tennessee Tech-4 Southeast Missouri-5 Suspended in 5th  Game 1 Dallas Baptist-4 Southern Illinois-2 Murray State-6 Belmont-4 F/12 Game 2 Dallas Baptist-7 Southern Illinois-1 Suspended in 6th NCAA Softball SEMO---5, 4 TN State-3, 1
    Heartland sports scores from Saturday 4/29 NCAA Baseball Game 1 Tennessee Tech-9 Southeast Missouri-8 Final 10 Game 2 Tennessee Tech-4 Southeast Missouri-5 Suspended in 5th  Game 1 Dallas Baptist-4 Southern Illinois-2 Murray State-6 Belmont-4 F/12 Game 2 Dallas Baptist-7 Southern Illinois-1 Suspended in 6th NCAA Softball SEMO---5, 4 TN State-3, 1

  • Saluki Linebackers agree to free agent deals

    Saluki Linebackers agree to free agent deals

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:30:44 GMT
    According to multiple reports, a  pair of former Southern Illinois University Linebackers have agreed to NFL Free agent deals. Chase Allen will reportedly sign with the Miami Dolphins and Deondre Barnett will reportedly sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    According to multiple reports, a  pair of former Southern Illinois University Linebackers have agreed to NFL Free agent deals. Chase Allen will reportedly sign with the Miami Dolphins and Deondre Barnett will reportedly sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    •   
Powered by Frankly