SEMO Redhawks outlast Murray State Racers, win 75-74 on the road

The Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks men's basketball team won a close one on the road Thursday against the Murray State Racers 75-74.

The Redhawks were down 41-32 at the half, but picked it up in the second to take a close one.

Denzel Mahoney led the team in scoring with 24 points.

With the win SEMO improved to 5-3 record in the Ohio Valley Conference's West Division and the Redhawks are now tied for first with Murray State and UT Martin.

