Marion, IL granted trial program allowing police to change traff - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marion, IL granted trial program allowing police to change traffic lights

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

First responders say trying to get through a busy intersection on their way to a call can be a confusing, and possibly dangerous encounter for many drivers.

That's why police in Marion, Ill. want to install a new system in town to let them control the lights wirelessly, and take any doubt out of the equation.

City leaders say the corner of Court Street and IL 13 near downtown Marion will soon be equipped with this technology.

This week, the city council approved a measure that would put the city in a two month trial with a company out of Minnesota, installing these devices at three trouble intersections across Marion for free.

During that time, a few Marion police cruisers will be able to change the lights from red to green, and get traffic moving as quickly as possible, from up to a half mile away. 

2015 numbers show around 12 hundred traffic accidents along this stretch of Highway 13, as well as more than 10,000 dispatched calls, within only a two month time span.

If the trial goes well and the council approves a purchase, the project would be paid for from the City's TIF program, meaning normal tax dollars would not be used, and no tax increase would be expected.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

  • BREAKING

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Sunday, April 30 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-04-30 04:31:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

Powered by Frankly