Man accused in 2016 slaying in Chester, IL found guilty of invol - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

breaking

Man accused in 2016 slaying in Chester, IL found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CHESTER, IL (KFVS) -

A man accused of murdering another man in Randolph County, Illinois back in June 2016 has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

London Williams was found guilty after a trial spanning from Monday, Jan. 23 to Thursday, Jan. 26.

Williams was charged with first degree murder after prosecutors allege he stabbed Timothy Michael, 26, during a fight at Barnacek's Bar and Grill in Chester. 

According to court documents, Williams stabbed Michael in the head and torso. 

The jury trial started on Monday, January 23. The sentencing is set for March 31 at 1 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

  • BREAKING

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Saturday, April 29 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-04-30 03:57:16 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    •   
Powered by Frankly