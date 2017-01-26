Man accused in 2016 slaying in Chester, IL found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

A man has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Chester, Illinois.

A man accused of murdering another man in Randolph County, Illinois back in June 2016 has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

London Williams was found guilty after a trial spanning from Monday, Jan. 23 to Thursday, Jan. 26.

Williams was charged with first degree murder after prosecutors allege he stabbed Timothy Michael, 26, during a fight at Barnacek's Bar and Grill in Chester.

According to court documents, Williams stabbed Michael in the head and torso.

The jury trial started on Monday, January 23. The sentencing is set for March 31 at 1 p.m.

