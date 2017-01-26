Federal funds available in MO for prescription drug monitoring program

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill announced on Thursday, January 26 that federal money is available for Missouri cities and towns implementing their own prescription drug monitoring programs.

The funding is paid for by the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act.

It provides resources to combat prescription drug and heroin abuse across the country.

Missouri is the only state in the union without state-wide database to track prescription drug distribution, but that could soon change.

Senator McCaskill said she is extremely happy in what she describes as a "small victory" for the state of Missouri.

Funds are now available for PDMP and that means each Missouri county and city can now apply for federal funds for their own monitoring program.

Right now, St. Louis County has a program in connection with five other cities and counties to monitor prescription drugs.

Senator McCaskill said it's time for the entire state of Missouri to be apart of the program.

"I'm glad that a number of counties are taking the steps to set this up," McCaskill said. "Maybe around the time when Jefferson City is around to passing prescription drug monitor, we'll have an awful amount of counties read to participate."

In Missouri, State Rep. Holly Rehder has been a leading voice behind getting some type of state-wide monitoring program.

She said the fight still continues in Jefferson City, but getting this funding is a step in the right direction.

"This is wonderful," Rehder said. "It's a sticky process, I wish we could do the responsible thing and get a state-wide passed, but until then I'm looking forward to as many counties passing this as possible, as quick as possible."

The deadline for counties and cities to submit their application to receive funds is on April 25.

