Saluki Athletics reinstates basketball players

The Southern Illinois University Athletics department has completed it's administrative review and reinstated guards Leo Vincent and Sean Lloyd to return to practice and play in games for the men's basketball team.

The eligibility concerns prevented the players from competing on Tuesday night at Wichita State but have since been resolved.

Southern Illinois Director of Athletics Tommy Bell offered the following statement:

"Together we accept responsibility for the breakdown that occurred that affected these student-athletes, and the issue has been identified and appropriate action taken."

The SIU men's basketball team will host Missouri State Saturday at 7 p.m.

