Saluki Athletics reinstates basketball players

The Southern Illinois University Athletics department has completed it's administrative review and reinstated guards Leo Vincent and Sean Lloyd to return to practice and play in games for the men's basketball team.
The eligibility concerns prevented the players from competing on Tuesday night at Wichita State but have since been resolved.
Southern Illinois Director of Athletics Tommy Bell offered the following statement:
"Together we accept responsibility for the breakdown that occurred that affected these student-athletes, and the issue has been identified and appropriate action taken."
The SIU men's basketball team will host Missouri State Saturday at 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 29 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:30:44 GMT
According to multiple reports, a pair of former Southern Illinois University Linebackers have agreed to NFL Free agent deals. Chase Allen will reportedly sign with the Miami Dolphins and Deondre Barnett will reportedly sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Saturday, April 29 2017 4:54 PM EDT2017-04-29 20:54:36 GMT
The SEMO baseball lost game one of a doubleheader 9-8 to first place Tennessee Tech Saturday at Capaha Field. With the defeat the Redhawks fall to 11-12 in the Ohio Valley Conference and the Golden Eagles improve to 18-2 in the OVC.
Saturday, April 29 2017 4:29 PM EDT2017-04-29 20:29:48 GMT
The SIU baseball team lost to Dallas Baptist in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday 4-2 in Carbondale. With the Loss Southern Illinois fell to 23-21 overall and Dallas Baptist improved to 26-16.
