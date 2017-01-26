New apartment complex coming to N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau, - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New apartment complex coming to N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau, MO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau's city planner says crews are working on an apartment complex on North Sprigg Street.

According to City Planner Ryan Shrimplin, the development is 600 rooms and is designed for multi-family and student housing.

He said there may be a possible convenience store in that area in the future, but nothing is for sure right now.

The city council approved rezoning this area for the development. It was previously a R1 single-family housing zone, now it's a R4 neighborhood commercial zone.

Executive Property Management will manage the property.

Two buildings are scheduled to be finished by May 1 and the last is scheduled to be finished by June 1.

They said they expect the majority of their residents to be students, but are open to everyone.

The work is contracted through Domus out of Texas.

