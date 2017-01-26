Did you feel it? 2.1 magnitude earthquake shakes near Steele, MO

There is a chance you felt the ground shake some Thursday afternoon if you live near Steele, Missouri.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake rattled about three miles east northeast of Steele around 4:07 p.m.

The depth of the quake was estimated at about three miles deep.

These small quakes are typical in the area.

The USGS says the New Madrid seismic zone of southeast Missouri and adjacent States is the most seismically active in North America east of the Rockies.

