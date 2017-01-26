Tour the new Cape Girardeau Sportsplex

Construction crews are finishing work on the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex.

Workers are putting the basketball hardwood court and laying the synthetic turf for the soccer fields.

When it's finished, the Sportsplex will hold 12 volleyball courts, six basketball courts and two regulation soccer fields.

The contractor said it has to be seen to be believed.

A spokesperson with Penzel Construction said the building should be finished by February. After that, city workers hope to hire workers and have the facility ready to use by spring.

The Sportsplex is expected to cost the city about $12 million.

