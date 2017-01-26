Maple syrup making festival returns to SIU's Touch of Nature - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Maple syrup making festival returns to SIU's Touch of Nature

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

There's nothing quite like a stack of pancakes topped with maple syrup - especially when the syrup is homemade.

The annual Maple Syrup Festival and Pancake Breakfast will return to Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center with demonstrations, live music, vendors, activities for all ages, and of course, pancakes topped with homemade maple syrup.

The festival will take place February 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at Touch of Nature, located about eight miles south of Carbondale off Giant City Road.

The festival is free to attend, but to enjoy the homemade pancakes and maple syrup made from sap harvested at Touch of Nature participants must purchase tickets.

The pancake breakfast is served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day and tickets purchased in advance by 2 p.m. on Feb. 24 are $12 for ages 13 and older or $6 for ages 6-12. At the door, tickets will be $15 for ages 13 and older or $8 for ages 6-12. Children age five and younger eat free.

Two maple syrup demonstrations will begin at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Participants also can take part in one of three tree identification hikes set for 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. 

SIU graduate students will provide a blacksmith demonstration, and the SIU Forestry Club will present lumberjack competition activities.

Other demonstrations will include: hide tanning, woodworking, pottery making, basket weaving, silk embroidery and the making of natural soaps, candles, herbal products and more. There will be special activities for children too.

Music will be provided by The Mystic Shrines, Kindred Moon and Jensen Waugh.

Purchase your pancake breakfast tickets online here. Call (618) 453-1121 or email tonec@siu.edu for more information.

