TN governor, commissioner announce expansion of sausage company into Union City, TN

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, Economic and Community Development Commissioner Randy Boyd and Williams Sausage Company, Inc. officials announced Thursday that the longtime Tennessee food manufacturer will build a second plant in Union City.

The expansion will create 226 new jobs in Obion County over the next five years.

“For generations, Tennessee has made some of the best-known and most-respected food brands in the world. Williams Sausage Company is part of this strong legacy and I’m pleased it has decided to build a second plant in Union City,” Haslam said. “This major expansion by Williams Sausage will create hundreds of new jobs for Obion County residents and bring us closer to our goal of making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs.”

“In the last six years, the food and beverage industry has poured $2 billion worth of investment into Tennessee alongside more than 6,500 new job commitments,” Boyd said. “The food manufacturing industry now employs more than 33,500 Tennesseans. When a homegrown business like Williams Sausage plans to further invest in Tennessee, it’s a strong affirmation of our state’s high-skilled workforce and business-friendly environment. On behalf of Team Tennessee, I’d like to thank Williams Sausage for committing to create 226 new jobs in Obion County.”

Founded in 1958 by Harold and Hazel Williams, Williams Sausage produces fresh sausage, fully cooked sausage, bacon, sandwiches and other food products for wholesale to retail grocers, restaurants, whole grocery warehouses and food distributors.

Williams Sausage brands are now sold in more than 4,000 retail outlets in 20 states. Williams Sausage remains a family-owned business managed by the founders’ sons, David and Roger Williams.

“Williams Sausage Company and the Williams family are excited about expanding in our hometown,” Roger Williams, CEO of Williams Sausage, said. “The support we have received from the State of Tennessee, Union City, and Obion County in this endeavor has been overwhelming and will help propel our business to a new level. We are extremely thankful for our existing team members and customers, who have made our business such a success that we need to build this new facility.”

The company’s Union City plant has undergone several expansions, most recently in 2012.

With its existing Union City plant operating at near capacity, Williams Sausage will invest about $37 million to construct an approximately 180,000-square-foot facility in Obion County, which will include a cold storage distribution center, truck maintenance operations, corporate offices and a new sandwich processing line.

Local officials and the Tennessee Valley Authority praised Williams Sausage for its plans to invest further and create new jobs in Obion County.

“Williams Sausage has long been a vital part of our community,” Union City Mayor Terry Hailey said. “This new construction and addition to our workforce is most welcome. It shows that the Williams family is intent on a bright future and we are delighted to be part of it.”

“Congratulations to Williams Sausage on its decision to expand and create hundreds of new jobs in Obion County,” TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley said. “TVA and Union City Electric are proud to partner with the Obion County Joint Economic Development Council, Obion County and Union City, and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to facilitate impactful new job creation and support existing industry growth in the Valley.”

“We are very excited to have Williams Sausage ultimately choose Union City over numerous other locations throughout the Southeast,” Lindsay Frilling, CEO of the Obion County Joint Economic Development Council, said. “This new location will allow for potential growth at the existing facility, and we are very much looking forward to continuing to work with Roger and his team in the future.”

Union City and Obion County are represented by Sen. John Stevens (R – Huntingdon), Rep. Bill Sanderson (R – Kenton) and Rep. Andy Holt (R – Dresden) in the Tennessee General Assembly.

