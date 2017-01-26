SIC Forensic Falcons dominate Northern Illinois at competition at College of DuPage

Eight members from the Southeastern Illinois College Forensic Falcons speech team traveled to Glen Ellyn, Illinois, to compete at a speech tournament hosted at the College of DuPage on Jan. 21.

The SIC speech team placed first in team sweepstakes in the junior varsity division and third in the varsity division of the tournament. The junior varsity division was only available to community colleges, while the varsity division was open to four-year institutions.

The team was able to hold their own in both divisions and placed above Northwestern University, Northern Illinois University, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Harper College, and Moraine Valley Community College.

Cassidy Maynard of Harrisburg placed first in individual sweepstakes in the varsity and junior varsity division, naming her the top speaker at the tournament.

Individual results for the College of DuPage speech tournament invitational are as follows:

Cassidy Maynard, Harrisburg: individual sweepstakes champion in varsity and junior varsity divisions, tournament champion in varsity informative speaking, third in varsity communication analysis, fourth in varsity duo interpretation (with partner Gabe Motsinger), and sixth in junior varsity prose interpretation.

Gabe Motsinger, Carrier Mills: second in individual sweepstakes in the junior varsity division, second in junior varsity prose interpretation, third in junior varsity dramatic interpretation, fourth in varsity duo interpretation (with partner Cassidy Maynard), and sixth in varsity speech to entertain.

Kaydee Dycus, Mt. Vernon: tournament champion in junior varsity speech to entertain, third in varsity poetry interpretation, and fifth in varsity dramatic interpretation.

Chanse Tullis, Springerton: tournament champion in junior varsity communication analysis, second in junior varsity dramatic interpretation, and fourth in junior varsity impromptu speaking.

Carrice McDaniel, Harrisburg: second in varsity persuasive speaking, third in junior varsity speech to entertain, and fourth in varsity communication analysis.

Shannon Welker, Harrisburg: second in junior varsity impromptu speaking, third in varsity extemporaneous speaking, and fifth in varsity informative speaking.

Shay Wood, Shawneetown: fourth in junior varsity dramatic interpretation, fifth in varsity poetry interpretation, and fifth in varsity impromptu speaking.

Joli Murphy, Springerton: fifth in junior varsity prose interpretation.

Fifteen schools competed at the tournament.

