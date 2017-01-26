Credit Bureau Systems to expand corporate facilities in Paducah, KY

Credit Bureau Systems, Inc., a Paducah based healthcare revenue cycle management firm, announced Thursday that it will begin construction of a 10,000 square foot call center to be located in Paducah’s Commerce Park.

The new facility will house the company’s growing work force at the campus and bring total employment in Paducah to 300.

Scheduled for completion in September, 2017, the expansion is expected to create 50 new jobs in the Paducah corporate headquarters.

“This will be our third expansion in Paducah since opening our corporate offices in 1997 at the former Paducah Information Age Park” said Mark Edwards, CEO and President of Credit Bureau Systems. “Our growth in ambulance related, physician and hospital billing has pushed our facilities in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia to total capacity.

"Paducah’s work force and cooperation from The City of Paducah, The Paducah Economic Development Council, and The Kentucky Department for Economic Development made our decision to expand the Paducah site an easy one”, Edwards said.

Edwards attributed much of the credit for the selection of Paducah to The Paducah Economic Development Council and Commissioner Sandra Wilson who were instrumental in guiding the company through the state and local incentive process.

“Paducah Economic Development is excited to see a great corporate citizen and long standing member of this community grow and flourish. We are proud to be a part of the project and to support Credit Bureau Systems’ continued success,” said Stan Eckenberg, Paducah Economic Development Board Chairman.

The company will receive City and State payroll tax credits over the next five years in exchange for the investment of $1.7 million in the facility and the creation of 50 new jobs at an average hourly rate of $13.00 plus benefits.

Edwards stressed that the minimum job creation for state incentives was set at 50 but the facility is being built to house 100 new employees at the campus over the next two years.

The company’s annual payroll for its Kentucky-based employees is expected to grow to $13 million by 2018.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.