Credit Bureau Systems to expand corporate facilities in Paducah, - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Credit Bureau Systems to expand corporate facilities in Paducah, KY

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Credit Bureau Systems, Inc., a Paducah based healthcare revenue cycle management firm, announced Thursday that it will begin construction of a 10,000 square foot call center to be located in Paducah’s Commerce Park.

The new facility will house the company’s growing work force at the campus and bring total employment in Paducah to 300.

Scheduled for completion in September, 2017, the expansion is expected to create 50 new jobs in the Paducah corporate headquarters.

“This will be our third expansion in Paducah since opening our corporate offices in 1997 at the former Paducah Information Age Park” said Mark Edwards, CEO and President of Credit Bureau Systems. “Our growth in ambulance related, physician and hospital billing has pushed our facilities in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia to total capacity.

"Paducah’s work force and cooperation from The City of Paducah, The Paducah Economic Development Council, and The Kentucky Department for Economic Development made our decision to expand the Paducah site an easy one”, Edwards said.

Edwards attributed much of the credit for the selection of Paducah to The Paducah Economic Development Council and Commissioner Sandra Wilson who were instrumental in guiding the company through the state and local incentive process. 

“Paducah Economic Development is excited to see a great corporate citizen and long standing member of this community grow and flourish.  We are proud to be a part of the project and to support Credit Bureau Systems’ continued success,” said Stan Eckenberg, Paducah Economic Development Board Chairman.

The company will receive City and State payroll tax credits over the next five years in exchange for the investment of $1.7 million in the facility and the creation of 50 new jobs at an average hourly rate of $13.00 plus benefits.

Edwards stressed that the minimum job creation for state incentives was set at 50 but the facility is being built to house 100 new employees at the campus over the next two years.

The company’s annual payroll for its Kentucky-based employees is expected to grow to $13 million by 2018.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:43:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly