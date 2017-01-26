Graves Co., KY officials arrest man suspected of stealing tools, property

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says that on Monday, January 23 at approximately 12:10 p.m., deputies responded to 10662 KY 121 South for the report of tools that were stolen from a garage.

The owner of the property reported several thousand dollars of tools that had been taken.

Deputies responded to Burl’s Wrecker Service after they received information of a large amount of tools located in a truck that was seized by the Sheriff’s Office on January 20 after the arrest of Karl David Alexander was made on separate charges.

Some of the tools inside the truck were the tools stolen from KY 121. It was also discovered on that day that Alexander had pawned tools in Mayfield and Murray at local Pawn Shops. More tools were recovered from River City Pawn in Murray that belonged to the victim on KY 121 South.

Upon further investigation it was discovered that Karl Alexander left some tools at his girlfriend's house at 9184 KY 381.

When deputies arrived at KY 381, the resident there was cooperative with the investigation and more tools were located that had been taken from the victim on KY 121 South. Deputies also located a large amount of lumber and insulation type board that seemed to be suspicious in a barn at the side of the house. The items in the barn were discovered to have been stolen from Myer's Lumber Company last week.

On January 25 deputies interviewed Karl Alexander. He admitted to taking the tools from KY 121 South. Alexander also admitted to breaking into Myers Lumber Company and taking a truck that was loaded with lumber and insulation board. He also confessed to taking six chrome wheels and a wood burning stove that was inside the building.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office charged Alexander with theft by unlawful taking over $500 and two counts of receiving stolen property under $10,000.

The Mayfield Police Department will be bringing more charges on Alexander for the burglary of the building at Myer's and the theft of the truck.

