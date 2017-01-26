Murphysboro, IL man sentenced 3 years after battering inmates wh - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murphysboro, IL man sentenced 3 years after battering inmates while incarcerated

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Jackson County State’s Attorney announced Thursday that a Murphysboro man was sentenced to serve three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated battery.

The charges stem from two separate incidents, both occurring on September 13, 2016, when Kyle E. Easterly, 30, battered two other inmates while all three were incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail.

The sentences to the Illinois Department of Corrections will run concurrently with each other and will also run concurrently with a sentence he received for federal charges from a separate court.

On the Jackson County charges, the defendant will have to serve 50% of the imposed sentence. There is a mandatory supervised release period of one year following his release from prison.

This investigation was conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

