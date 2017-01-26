Cape Girardeau Mexican restaurant says system not compromised af - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau Mexican restaurant says system not compromised after internal audit

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Many patrons of El Sol in Cape Girardeau were concerned, after their credit cards were compromised.

Now, the owner says the breach didn’t come from them.

Al Munoz, one of the owners at El Sol, says they acted immediately when they heard.

"I started getting calls Monday that people got their cards compromised. So, they were calling me because this was the last place they used it," Munoz said.

He had his technology team come in and check all the machines for issues.

Munoz says they also went back and looked at the receipts.

“They came in and then ran all my systems from the beginning of last year to check it, and so far nothing’s been compromised with my system. Because, they can tell if something was attached to my device or anything so none of that happened to my point of sale," Munoz said.

He also says internal theft is not a possibility.

"I've got cameras on my systems, and I looked at them Tuesday night, it's just normal stuff like a workday, but nothing unusual." Munoz said.

Munoz said to be safe always bring your bill to the front to close out your check.

Also, if you notice a discrepancy on your bill, let them know as soon as possible, and they will take appropriate actions.

